PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Fredericksburg man was arrested in Prince William County after police say he got out of his vehicle and pointed a firearm at another driver during a road rage incident.

According to the Prince William County Police Department, the incident happened just before 7:10 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 12 in the Dumfries area. It was determined that a 22-year-old man was driving on Dumfries Road when he was involved with an incident of road rage with another driver.

While the two vehicles were stopped at the intersection of Dumfries Road and Waterway Drive, the other driver got out of his vehicle, took out a firearm and pointed it at the 22-year-old, who quickly left the area and called police.

The suspect, 45-year-old Kelby Zaki Wilkerson, was later arrested and charged with brandishing.