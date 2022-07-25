FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — A Fredericksburg man was recently arrested on multiple firearm charges after allegedly firing a single gunshot near a school, police said.
Fredericksburg police responded to the 200 block of Charles Street for a report of a shooting. Upon arriving to the scene, officers located a man matching the suspect’s description and apprehended him after a brief chase on foot.
Police said the suspect, identified as Norris Wright, 35, of Fredericksburg, was quickly arrested.
According to police, Wright has been met with the following charges:
- Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon,
- Possession of ammunition by a convicted felon,
- Two counts of possession of a controlled substance,
- Reckless handling of a firearm,
- Possession of a concealed weapon,
- Discharge of a firearm within 1,000 feet of a school,
- Possession of a firearm while in possession of a controlled substance,
- Transportation of a firearm subject to a protective order,
- Discharge of a firearm in public, and
- Discharge of a firearm within the city
Wright is currently incarcerated at the Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.