With the help of two other officers and EMS

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — What began as a routine traffic stop for a Fredericksburg Police officer turned into an emergency medical situation when he helped save a young girl from choking.

According to the Fredericksburg Police Department, an officer was trying to stop a speeding car at around 4 a.m. on Thursday when the man driving leaned out of his window to tell the officer his daughter was choking.

The car stopped and the officer checked on the girl, who was conscious but was evidently choking on something. He called for EMS and more officers, the latter of whom showed up just a few minutes later. While they waited for EMS to arrive, the three officers at the scene administered first aid and worked to keep the girl’s airway open.

EMS arrived shortly after and took over first aid, and after a tense few minutes, the girl’s airway was open and she was talking again.