FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — The Fredericksburg Police Department has charged a man for allegedly tampering with 14 vehicles in a neighborhood near the Eagle Village area.

On Wednesday, Dec. 21, police arrested 31-year-old Davone Addison for five counts of vehicle tampering, seven counts of entering a motor vehicle without permission and two counts of larceny. He is incarcerated at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.

Around 5:30 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 15, police received multiple calls about a man tampering with vehicles in the Preserve at Smith Run neighborhood.

According to officials, eyewitnesses and video surveillance showed the suspect was a black male wearing dark clothing and a blue bandana.

Officer Funez of Fredericksburg Police Department located a person matching the suspect’s description in the area near where the crimes took place. The suspect was later identified as Addison.

In response to this incident, the Fredericksburg Police Department wants to remind vehicle owners of these safety tips: