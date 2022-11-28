FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — The Fredericksburg Police Department is asking for help identifying and locating four shoplifting suspects.

According to police, four people went into an ABC store on Emancipation Highway in Fredericksburg on Friday, Nov. 25 and stole several bottles of alcohol before leaving in a black four-door sedan.

The group was captured by security cameras while they were inside the store. Anyone who recognizes them or has information related to this incident is asked to call Fredericksburg Police at 540-373-3122.