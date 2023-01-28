FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — The Fredericksburg Police Department is asking for help finding a man who they say tried to abduct a 10-year-old girl.

According to police, at around 4:15 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 27, a 10-year-old girl was walking near the leasing office at the Commons apartment complex when a man pulled up in his car. The man engaged in conversation with the girl before grabbing her and placing her hands behind her back.

The girl was able to escape and ran home. The suspect drove away and has not been seen since. The suspect is described as a white man in his 40s standing 5’7″ or 5’8″ with an average build. He was driving a grey sedan and wearing a black t-shirt, grey jeans and black glasses. The girl and her family said that the suspect had been seen in the apartment complex before.

Anyone who believes they may have seen the suspect or has information related to this incident is asked to call Fredericksburg Police at 540-373-3122.