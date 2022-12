FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — The Fredericksburg Police Department is asking for help identifying and locating the suspect of a vandalism incident that took place at a cemetery.

According to police, on Aug. 7, the person pictured vandalized security cameras at the Fredericksburg City Cemetery on the corner of William Street and Washington Avenue.

Anyone who believes they may have seen the suspect or has information related to this incident is asked to call Fredericksburg Police at 540-373-3122.