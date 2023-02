FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — The Fredericksburg Police Department is asking for help identifying and locating a check fraud suspect.

According to police, the woman pictured cashed fraudulent checks using a stolen ID at a Topside Federal Credit Union on Augustine Avenue on Jan. 18 and Jan. 19.

The suspect was driving a white Chevrolet SUV, anyone who recognizes her or has information related to this incident is asked to call Fredericksburg Police at 540-373-3122.