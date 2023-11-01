FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — The Fredericksburg Police Department is asking for help identifying and locating five armed robbery suspects who were last seen running from their getaway vehicle after the driver crashed.

According to police, at around 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 31, multiple witnesses called 9-1-1 to report a reckless driver on Idlewild Boulevard who crashed into a parked vehicle.

Witnesses also called to report an armed robbery on Farrish Lane and the responding officers determined that the two incidents were connected.

Police determined that two teens were trick-or-treating on Farrish Lane when five people with masks surrounded them, took out firearms and demanded their shoes. The two teens complied and the suspects got into a Honda Civic.

The driver of the Honda took off at a high rate of speed and crashed into a parked vehicle on Idlewild Boulevard. Witnesses were able to stop the car in a roundabout and the suspect got out of the car and ran in different directions.

The driver, who stayed at the scene, was identified as a 15-year-old female. She is being held at Rappahannock Regional Jail and has been charged with robbery, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, reckless driving, improper backing and driving without a license.

Police are still looking for the suspects who ran away from the car after the crash. Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call Fredericksburg Police at 540-373-3122.