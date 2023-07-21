FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — A man is dead after an incident in which police say he was shot by a Fredericksburg Police officer near the University of Mary Washington’s campus.

According to the Fredericksburg Police Department, at around 7:49 a.m. on Friday, July 21, the Fredericksburg 911 Center received a report of a man with a knife physically assaulting another man and demanding money from people on the 1400 block of Sunken Road.

Officers responded to the scene, where one of them found the suspect and told him to drop the knife. Police say the suspect ignored the officer’s command and charged at him with the knife, the officer then shot the suspect.

The suspect was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Police say he will be identified later.

In accordance with the department’s policy, the officer who shot the suspect will be on administrative leave while the incident is investigated by Virginia State Police.

This is a developing story, stay with 8News for updates.