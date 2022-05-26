FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — The Fredericksburg Police Department is asking for help identifying and locating the suspect of an armed robbery at a check cashing business on Emancipation Highway.

According to police, the robbery took place around 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 25, when a man went into the business with a gun and demanded money. The man took cash and left on foot, crossing Emancipation Highway on his way.

Police set up a perimeter around the area and sent search dogs to look for the suspect, but have been unsuccessful so far. The suspect is described as a Black man with a khaki baseball cap, sunglasses, surgical mask and hi-visibility shirt.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has information related to this incident is asked to call Fredericksburg Police at 540-373-3122.