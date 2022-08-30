FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — The Fredericksburg Police Department is seeking public assistance in identifying three people who allegedly stole items from an electronics store.

On Thursday, Aug. 25, two men and one woman walked out of the Best Buy store in Central Park. They reportedly had multiple packages which they did not pay for.

Anyone with information on the incident or the suspects is encouraged to contact the Fredericksburg Police Department at 540-373-3122. To make an anonymous tip, send a text to “847-411” and text “FPDtip” followed by your tip.