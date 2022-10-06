FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — The Fredericksburg Police Department is asking for help identifying and locating a pair they say shoplifted from a Kohl’s in the Central Park area.

According to police, on Tuesday, Oct. 4, the two people pictured were involved in a shoplifting incident at the Kohl’s on Karl D. Silver Parkway in Fredericksburg before leaving in a red sedan with Florida tags.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects or has information related to this incident is asked to call Fredericksburg Police at 540-373-3122.