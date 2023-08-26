FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — The Fredericksburg Police Department is asking for help identifying people captured on security footage as they investigate the vandalism and subsequent theft of a wooden otter statue from outside of a museum.

Police say Ohana, the otter statue, was vandalized and later stolen from the James Monroe Museum and Memorial Library near the intersection of Charles Street and William Street in downtown Fredericksburg. Police do not know whether the two incidents were separate or if the two groups were working together.

At around 11:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 25,a group of people went up to the statue and one person kicked it while the rest watched and took videos. The kick caused damage to the rock the statue was mounted on.

About an hour later, at around 12:20 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 26, another group pulled the statue from the rock and put it in the trunk of a sedan.

Fredericksburg Police say a member of the group pictured kicked an otter statue outside of the James Monrue Museum and Memorial Library while the rest watched and took videos (Photo: Fredericksburg Police)

Fredericksburg Police say the people pictured stole a wooden otter statue from outside of the James Monroe Museum and Memorial Library (Photo: Fredericksburg Police)

Anyone who recognizes any of the suspects pictured is asked to call Fredericksburg Police at 540-373-3122 and reference report number 2023-004801.