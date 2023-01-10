FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Residents of the City of Fredericksburg can now get help in the event of an emergency without having to make a phone call.

According to the Fredericksburg Police Department, as of Tuesday, Jan. 10, residents of the city can contact emergency services through text, video call and online chat.

The city is using Next Generation 911, an internet protocol-based system that allows information to be shared between departments faster, allowing first responders to address emergencies more efficiently and effectively.

Next Generation 911 also allows for all calls to be answered and addressed when things like high call traffic, power outages and natural disasters take place, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Organization.

More information about Next Generation 911 can be found on the National Telecommunications and Information Administration’s website.