FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — A Fredericksburg woman is in custody after police say she assaulted a woman so severely that she couldn’t speak to the responding officers.

According to the Fredericksburg Police Department, officers responded to Spotsylvania Regional Medical Hospital at around 5:15 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11 for a report of a woman there who had been assaulted in Fredericksburg.

When the officers got to the hospital to interview the victim, she could not speak due to the severity of her injuries, so they interviewed her friends and family instead. It was determined during the investigation that the victim was “brutally attacked” by 29-year-old Kayla Haley of Fredericksburg.

Patrol officers began to search for Haley, who was found shortly after midnight in Spotsylvania and arrested for aggravated malicious wounding. Haley is being held without bond at Rappahannock Regional Jail and the victim is still in the hospital with serious injuries.