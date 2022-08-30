ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — An on-the-run fugitive was killed after an alleged police chase, crash and eventual shootout with police, according to a release from the Albemarle County Police Department.

Shortly after 9:45 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 29, members of a multi-jurisdictional US Marshal’s Task Force — including an officer from the Albemarle County Police Department — located a fugitive wanted for outstanding federal warrants.

The fugitive was reportedly traveling eastbound on the Route 250 Bypass near Fontaine Avenue. The Task Force attempted to initiate a traffic stop but the fugitive allegedly attempted to escape, causing their vehicle to crash on the eastbound Fontaine Avenue on-ramp.

After the crash, the Task Force operatives approached the fugitive and ordered them to surrender. According to police, the fugitive then withdrew a firearm and exchanged fire with the officers.

Following the shootout, the fugitive was pronounced dead at the scene. Their identity is being withheld until the next of kin has been notified, according to a statement from the Albemarle County Police Department.

Virginia State Police are currently investigating, per Albemarle County officer-involved shooting protocol. The officer involved in the shooting from the Albemarle County Police Department has been placed on administrative leave, pending the outcome of the investigation.

This was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the community, according to police.

Anyone with information related to this incident is encouraged to contact Corrine Geller with the Virginia State Police at 804-674-2789 or email corinne.geller@vsp.virginia.gov.