FAIRFAC COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Four men from Maryland were arrested after police say they were in a stolen car that crashed during a police pursuit on Route 1 in Fairfax.

According to the Fairfax County Police Department, officers saw a 2017 Nissan Rogue that had been stolen in Prince George’s County, Maryland heading south on Richmond Highway (Route 1) Near Fort Hunt Road at around 4:50 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 31.

The officers tried to stop the car but the driver would not pull over. The officers then began to chase the car and performed a “Precision Immobilization Technique” which disabled it. According to the United States Department of Justice, the Precision Immobilization Technique is the act of forcing a fleeing vehicle to abruptly turn 180 degrees, causing it to come to a stop.

The four people inside the car were treated for non-life-threatening injuries and arrested. One of the officers was also treated for non-life-threatening injuries sustained during the chase. Inside the car, police found two handguns, bags of marijuana and a bottle of promethazine codeine cough syrup.

Photo: Fairfax Police

Photo: Fairfax Police

The driver, a 20-year-old man from Maryland, was charged with grand larceny-auto theft, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute. One of the passengers, an 18-year-old from Maryland, was charged with grand larceny-auto theft and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute. The other two passengers, 19-year-old men from Maryland, were charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and receiving stolen goods.