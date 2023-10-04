CULPEPER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — State Police are investigating after a man riding a Harley Davidson motorcycle was killed in a single-vehicle crash.

At about 7:10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 30, police said a single-vehicle deadly crash occurred on Jeffersonton Road, just south of Clevengers Utility Road in the Jeffersonton area of Culpeper County.

State Police said 64-year-old Donald D. Musselman, of Gainesville, was riding a 2022 Harley-Davidson motorcycle north on Jeffersonton Road when he tried to turn on a curve and ran off the side of the road, hitting a culvert — a drain under a road.

Musselman died while being taken to the hospital, according to State Police. He was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.