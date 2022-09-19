LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a missing teen.

According to the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office, 13-year-old Astrid G. Amaya Reyes left her home on Lowry Park Terrace in the Ashburn area on Sunday. She was last seen wearing blue shorts and a brown shirt.

Astrid stands about 5’2″ and weighs around 135 pounds. She has long black hair and brown eyes. Anyone who believes they may have seen Astrid or has information related to her whereabouts is asked to call the Loudoun Sheriff’s Office at 703-777-1021.