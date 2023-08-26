PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a man who they say stabbed and killed another man Friday night.

Police said at 10:20 p.m. Aug. 25, officers responded to the 7400 block of Sudley Road in Manassas to investigate a stabbing.

After an investigation, it was found that a 25-year-old man had been stabbed, and an acquaintance of the victim, identified as the suspect, were involved in an altercation in the parking lot, police said.

During the altercation, police said the suspect stabbed the victim in the chest. The suspect then fled the scene, according to police.

Police said the victim was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead. The victim was identified as Todd Ehardt.

Following the investigation, police obtained a warrant for the suspect, identified as 24-year-old Bobby Damont Gross, also known by Davon Green. Gross is described by police as being a 5-foot-9-inch tall Black man with black hair and brown eyes.

Police said attempts to find Gross have been unsuccessful. The investigation is ongoing.

Gross is wanted for one count of second degree murder and one count of stabbing in commission of a felony.

The Prince William County Police Department has offered a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of this suspect.

Suspect wanted by Prince William County Police in connection with stabbing (Photo: Prince William County Police Department)

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department at 703-792–6650.