STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office is actively searching for a man who they say stole a car on Wednesday, July 5.

Deputies responded to reports of a vehicle larceny at the 600 block of Ramoth Church Road at just before 3 p.m. on Wednesday.

The suspect, 32-year-old Latize Mize, was reportedly in the victim’s residence when he looked through her bag and found her keys — which he used to flee the area in her yellow 2008 Hyundai Accent, according to the sheriff’s office.

A photo of the stolen 2008 Hyndai Accent, provided to the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office by the victim. (Photo: Stafford County Sheriff’s Office)

The stolen car has Texas tags and a large dent on the rear bumper, according to the sheriff’s office.

Mize is wanted for grand larceny of a vehicle and petit larceny — though his current location is unknown. He is described as a Black man with several tattoos, located on both arms, both shoulders and on his face. Photos of Mize and his tattoos are shown below:

32-year-old Latee Mize, wanted for grand larceny of a vehicle and petit larceny. (Photo: Stafford County Sheriff’s Office)

The sheriff’s office asks that anyone with information on Mize contact them at 540-658-4450.