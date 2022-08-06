SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Fredericksburg Police is seeking additional information about two people related to thefts and fraudulent purchases last week.

According to police, two individuals were involved in a theft at Old Mill Park and made fraudulent purchases at the Best Buy and Target in Central Park on Sunday, July 31.

Credit: Fredericksburg Police Department

If you can identify these suspects, call 540-373-3122 and reference report number 2022-004088. To make an anonymous tip, send a text to “847-411” and text “FPDtip” followed by your information.