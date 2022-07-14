SPOTSYLVANIA, Va. (WRIC) — The Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two men who allegedly shoplifted from a Lowe’s Home Improvement store.

The incident occurred around 7 a.m. on June 28 at the Lowe’s on Southpoint Parkway. Pictures of the two men and the vehicle they left in can be found below.

If you have any information that can lead to the arrest of these two men, please contact Spotsylvania County Crime Solvers at 1-800-928-5822 or 540-582-5822. It may result in a financial reward.