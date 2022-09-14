CULPEPER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police are hoping that the public can help identify and locate a man whom they say was involved in an incident of theft at Murphy’s Gas Station in the Town of Culpeper on Sunday evening.

According to the Culpeper Police Department, the theft happened on Sept. 4 at approximately 6:30 p.m. Officers said the suspect is a Black male with stocky build and facial hair. He was seen wearing a black hair covering, sunglasses and a white short-sleeved shirt that was possibly tie-dyed in style.

Officers also said the suspect was seen driving a four-door, black Chevrolet sedan of a newer model. The car only had rear tags.

Police have released the following photos of the suspect and the car:





Photos: Culpeper Police Department

Anyone with information about the alleged theft or the suspect and the car is asked to contact Officer Danks at 540-727-3430, ext. 5591, or the Culpeper Police Department at 540-727-7900. Tips can also be submitted by emailing tips@culpeperva.gov.