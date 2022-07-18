SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in finding a stolen trailer.

At around 10:50 p.m. on Sunday, July 10, a Kaufman auto transport trailer was stolen from the Country Inn and Suites on Patriot Highway in Spotsylvania. The trailer has the license plate number 196215TM.

The sheriff’s office said the suspect vehicle is “a newer style red Ford Dually.”

If you have any information that could aid in this investigation contact Spotsylvania County Crime Solvers at 540-582-5822. Police said tips may result in a financial reward.