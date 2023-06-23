SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Henrico County woman is dead and one person is in the hospital after police say they were involved in a crash on Patriot Highway in Spotsylvania.

According to the Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the 7000 block of Patriot Highway at around 2 a.m. on Friday, June 23 for a report of a two-vehicle crash.

It was determined that a 2015 BMW was heading south on Patriot Highway when it encountered a large downed tree which had blocked all four travel lanes. The driver of the BMW then tried to make a U-turn.

While the BMW was turning, a 2008 Mercury SUV heading north struck the tree, launching it into the air and causing it to hit the passenger side of the BMW. The driver of the BMW was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and the passenger, 42-year-old Tamica Epps of Henrico, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say it was determined that the driver of the Mercury did not see the tree or BMW due to the dark and rainy conditions at the time of the crash. This crash is still under investigation by the Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office.