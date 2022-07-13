LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Have you ever wanted to play tug of war with an airplane on the runway? If you answered yes, here is your chance!

This year marks the 30th anniversary of the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office and the Special Olympics Virginia joining together to put on the Dulles Day Plane Pull, as a part of the Dulles Day Festival, in September. The plane pull raises money for Special Olympics Virginia, providing “year-round sports training, competition, leadership opportunities, and health services to more than 23,000 athletes of all abilities,” according to the sheriff’s office.

The Plane Pull event has a fundraising goal of $400,000. The current fundraising standing can be found here.

How to play

For those wishing to be in on all the action, and “on the ropes,” all teams must raise $2,500 by the event day — September 17 — to secure their spots. Teams that raise $3,000 by August 1 will receive 25 custom team shirts, and teams that raise $5,000 by September 12 will have access to the VIP event day tent.

All participants are required to register and create a fundraising page in advance of the event date. Every person who is able to raise $100 by September 12 will receive a medal designed by a Special Olympics Virginia Athlete.

Dulles Day Festival event details

Date: September 17

September 17 Time: 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Location: Cargo area of the Dulles Airport

No outside food or drinks will be allowed, and there will be a security checkpoint. According to the release online, due to the high security of the event space, bags will not be allowed inside of the runway except for medical or childcare purposes. Small crossbody purses and fanny packs will be allowed and will be searched at the event entrance.

The event will take place rain or shine, and it is recommended event goers bring ponchos or an umbrella. It is also suggested those who participate in the plane pull wear gloves for protection.

Masks will be required at the event.

More information on the 2022 Dulles Plane Pull, and how to register for the event, can be found online.