STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Virginia man was arrested and charged after a high-speed pursuit with Stafford County Sheriff’s deputies on Memorial Day.

At around 6:40 p.m. on Monday, May 30, Deputy Charoenthep and Deputy Fulford of Stafford County Sheriff’s Office were traveling southbound on U.S. Route 1 in their marked patrol car. They were near Centreport Parkway when they noticed a gray Scion with no tags pass them at high-speed.

According to police, the deputies activated their sirens and attempted to conduct a traffic stop but instead of pulling over, the Scion accelerated to over 77 mph in the posted 45 mph zone.

The Scion passed through several red traffic lights while the deputies followed in pursuit. The chase continued to Butler Road, Chatham Heights Road and finally Kings Highway, as the suspect passed other vehicles on the shoulder and over the double yellow lines, according to police.

Other notified deputies were unable to deploy spike strips and the pursuit allegedly reached speeds of 116 mph on Kings Highway.

Another patrol car, driven by Deputy Ward, managed to successfully position itself in front of the suspect’s vehicle and prepared to perform a rolling roadblock.

According to police, it was here that the suspect finally pulled over and surrendered.

24-year-old Daniel Moore of King George County (Courtesy of Stafford County Sheriff’s Office)

Police identified 24-year-old Daniel Moore of King George County as the suspected driver of the Scion.

Moore was charged with felony eluding, driving suspended, reckless driving, no insurance, no registration and six counts of failure to obey a traffic light. He was held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.