FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — One of the largest hospitality companies in the country is upgrading its headquarters in McLean, a move it hopes will create more than 300 new jobs in the Northern Virginia area over the next five years.

On Thursday, Aug. 4, Governor Glenn Youngkin announced that Hilton’s headquarters will continue to remain in Fairfax County and that the company plans to make significant upgrades to its facility in McLean.

“Hilton will re-imagine its space to create an even more vibrant place to convene and collaborate, fully integrating technology into the office experience to meet the needs of today’s workforce,” the release from the Governor’s Office read.

According to the release, Hilton, which moved to Virginia in 2009, is planning to create 350 new jobs over the next five years at the headquarters with the new facility upgrades.

The Governor’s Office said the Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with Fairfax County to secure the project for Virginia. Gov. Youngkin approved $5 million in funding from the Virginia Economic Development Incentive Grant and an additional $1 million from the Commonwealth’s Development Opportunity Fund for the project, the release said.

“Virginia is America’s hometown for corporate headquarters, and we are proud that Hilton will continue to call Fairfax County home,” the governor said in the release. “For more than a decade, this global company has benefited from the Commonwealth’s combination of strategic location, diverse, world-class talent, and stable business climate, and we look forward to a continued partnership as Hilton recommits to Virginia and reinvents its headquarters for the future.”

According to the Governor’s Office, Hilton is eligible to receive benefits from the Major Business Facility Job Tax Credit for all new full-time jobs created from the project. The Virginia Jobs Investment Program will provide funding and services to support the company’s employee training activities.