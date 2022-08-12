FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A 21-year-old man who worked at a hospital in Fairfax has been arrested and charged with aggravated sexual battery.

According to the Fairfax County Police Department, on July 7, a patient at Inova Fair Oaks Hospital on Joseph Siewick Drive in Fairfax who requires 24/7 care reported that a former caretaker fondled his genitals on two occasions in April.

Fairfax Police detectives began their investigation the day after the assaults were reported and identified the caretaker as 21-year-old Hektor Fernando Alvarez of Falls Church. Alvarez was employed Metropolitan Healthcare Services, a company contracted by Inova to provide services to patients.

Alvarez was arrested on Tuesday, Aug. 9 for aggravated sexual battery with a helpless or mentally incapacitated victim and was later released on a secured bond.

Detectives have learned that Alvarez is currently employed as a medical technician at the Virginia Hospital Center in Arlington. No incidents have been reported at that facility. Anyone who believes they may have had inappropriate contact with Alvarez or has information related to this incident is asked to call Crime Solvers at 866-411-8477.