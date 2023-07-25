SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A stretch of I-81 in Strasburg has caught on fire this morning after county officials say there was an apparent gas line explosion.

According to Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office, a gas line has exploded near Battlefield Road and Copp Road.

All lanes, both north and southbound, have been shut down.

A photo of the smoke visible on I-81 in Strasburg, Virginia this morning after a gas line explosion. (Photo: VDOT)

No other information is known at this time regarding the cause of the explosion or when the area will be clear.

