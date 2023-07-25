SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A stretch of I-81 in Strasburg has caught on fire this morning after county officials say there was an apparent gas line explosion.
According to Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office, a gas line has exploded near Battlefield Road and Copp Road.
All lanes, both north and southbound, have been shut down.
No other information is known at this time regarding the cause of the explosion or when the area will be clear.
