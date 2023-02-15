STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Interstate 95 exit to Centerport Parkway in Stafford County is expected to be closed for several hours while emergency responders clear the scene of a tractor-trailer carrying a load of hay which caught fire.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, drivers heading north on I-95 can take exit 133 to Route 17 or exit 140 to Courthouse Road to reach areas serviced by Centerpoint Parkway.

