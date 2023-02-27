UPDATE: According to Virginia State Police, lanes of I-95 North have reopened.

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — All northbound lanes of Interstate 95 are closed in Spotsylvania due to a crash involving a tractor-trailer.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the crash took place at mile marker 125, just south of the Route 17 overpass. All northbound lanes of I-95 are currently closed between Mudd Tavern Road and Route 1.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area and expect delays. For real-time traffic information and highway cameras, visit 511Virginia.org.