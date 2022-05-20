FREDERICK COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Frederick County man won recently $100,000 in Virginia Lottery’s 100k Rose Gold Raffle.

When Chris Blanco received word that he’d won, his first reaction was disbelief.

“I couldn’t speak,” Blanco told Virginia Lottery officials. “I never in a million years thought this would happen to me.”

Chris Blanco with his $100,000 winnings (Courtesy of Virginia Lottery)

Blanco is one of two top prize winners in Virginia’s first-ever, online-only raffle.

The $100k Rose Gold Raffle had a total of 50,000 tickets at $10 apiece. All of those tickets were sold in just 22 days.

A drawing was then held to pick the two $100,000 winners, along with 100 tickets winning $500 each, 250 tickets winning $100 apiece, and 2,500 tickets each winning $50. This left a 5.7% chance of winning something. Tickets were available exclusively online at the Virginia Lottery website.