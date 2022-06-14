PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Manassas man was taken into custody and charged after he struck a police officer and resisted arrest.

On June 12 at 3 p.m., officers responded to a reported tenant dispute at a residence in Manassas, located on the 7500 block of Kimberton Court.

After arriving at the scene, police discovered that two residents in the home were involved in a verbal altercation. Police concluded that no criminal acts happened inside the home when one of the residents involved in the verbal altercation prepared to leave the room. The resident, now identified as 37-year-old Jose Manuel Menjivar, abruptly left the room and made threats toward one of the officers at the scene before striking another officer. Police determined that Menjivar was intoxicated at the time of this incident and more officers were called to the scene.

When additional officers arrived, they attempted to detain Menjivar, who resisted them and refused to follow commands. He was eventually taken into custody and transported to a nearby hospital for further evaluation. The officer who was struck by Menjivar reported minor injuries.

Following the incident, Menjivar was held with out bond and charged with assault and battery on a law enforcement officer and obstruction of justice. He is awaiting a court hearing set for Sept. 8.