WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — An investigation into an alleged deer poacher in Westmoreland County led to the discovery of more than 35 wildlife violations during the 2021-2022 hunting season.

The investigation was reportedly conducted by the Westmoreland County Sheriff’s Office in collaboration with the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR).

Deputies with the Westmoreland County Sheriff’s Office reportedly assisted DWR Conservation Police Officers in executing a search warrant on the poacher’s property. During the search, police collected evidence and interviewed the suspect.

According to officials, violations detected included — among other charges — failing to check deer, killing deer during the closed season and selling wildlife.

(Courtesy of Westmoreland County Sheriff’s Office)

“It was a lengthy investigation made successful through a lot of hard work,” said DWR CPO Amanda Nevel. “The continued dedication and hard work of the Conservation Police Officers in the Northern Neck is inspiring, and the assistance of the Westmoreland County Sheriff’s Office made the whole case possible.”