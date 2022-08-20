FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Investigators from the Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department are asking for help from the public identifying a suspect in an arson at a construction site near Fairfax City.

According to the department, the arson took place at a house under construction on the 11500 block of Leehigh Drive, just west of Fairfax City, on the night of Monday, Aug. 15 or the early morning of Tuesday, Aug. 16.

At around 9 a.m. on Aug. 16, workers arrived at the house and found a large stack of 2×4 planks smoldering in the basement. Fire crews responded to the house at 9:11 a.m. and put out the fire before it could spread. A few original flavor Twisted Tea cans were found at scene.

Photo: Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department

Photo: Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department

Photo: Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call Captain Tim Palmer of the Office of the Fire Marshal at 571-221-1049 or timothy.palmer@fairfaxcounty.gov. Tipsters may remain anonymous.