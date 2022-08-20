STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man described as “extremely irate” by the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office was arrested after police say he fired a gun in the parking lot of his place of work.

According to police, deputies responded to Richmond Traffic Control at 1182 Ramoth Church Road just before 11 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 19 for a report of a disturbance with a weapon. It was determined that an employee of the business, identified as 43-year-old John Evans of Bealeton, had become “extremely irate” and engaged in a verbal altercation with a coworker.

Evans then left the building, went into his truck and grabbed a 9mm handgun before firing a round into the parking lot. The bullet hit the ground about an inch from the coworker’s tire. Deputies located Evans in his truck about three miles away at Ramoth Baptist Church, arrested him without incident and took his gun.

Evans was charged with reckless handling of a firearm, shooting in a public place and carrying a concealed weapon. He is being held at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.