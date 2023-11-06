PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) will be monitoring for compliance with federal voting laws at polling places in several jurisdictions across the country — one of which will be Prince William County.

According to DOJ, the department’s Civil Rights Division is conducting the monitoring in Prince William County specifically to ensure that the county complies with Sections 203 and 208 of the Voting Rights Act, which pertain to the availability of election assistance and materials in Spanish.

According to the U.S. Census, over 1 in 4 residents of Prince William County are Latin American and over 1 in 4 residents were born outside the United States.

Other jurisdictions that will be monitored include the cities of Pawtucket and Woonsocket in Rhode Island, Union County in New Jersey and the counties of Madison and Panola in Mississippi.

More information about the DOJ’s Civil Rights Division, as well as the form to report a civil rights violation, can be found here.