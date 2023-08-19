MANASSAS, Va. (WRIC) — A juvenile is recovering after police say they were shot in the leg while inside of a home in Manassas.

According to the Manassas City Police Department, officers responded to a home on the 9100 block of Winterset Drive at around 2:22 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 19 for a report of a shooting.

When they got to the home, the responding officers found a juvenile victim, who had been shot in the leg. The officers administered aid to the juvenile, who was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

It was determined during the investigation that at least one shot was fired from outside of the home. Police did not release any information regarding possible suspects.

This incident is still under investigation, anyone with information is asked to call Manassas City Police at 703-257-8000.