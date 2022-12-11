Five people were displaced by the blaze, which was set off by a faulty laptop. (Photo: Fairfax Fire and Rescue)

FAIRFAX, Va. (WRIC) — Five people were displaced from their home in Fairfax County last week when a fire in the home’s garage grew out of control, leaving the home engulfed in flames.

According to the Fairfax Fire and Rescue Department, fire crews responded to a reported house fire just before 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, December 1.

One of the home’s occupants noticed a faint “popping sound” coming from the garage, and when they went to check on it, found heavy smoke and flames. While there were working smoke alarms in the home itself, there were none in the garage where the fire began.

Crews were able to quickly extinguish the flames when they arrived on scene, but all five occupants were displaced from their home.

An investigation found that the fire began on a work table in the garage, as a result of “an electrical event involving a laptop computer.”