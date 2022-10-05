PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police are currently looking for two suspects whom they say may have been involved in an armed robbery in Woodbridge during which a laptop was stolen.

On Oct. 4, at 10:59 p.m., officers responded to the scene of Potomac Vista Apartments, located in the 14100 block of Bay Vista Drive in Woodbridge, to investigate a reported robbery.

According to a statement from police, officers’ investigation revealed that the victim, identified as a 30-year-old man, had arranged to sell a laptop computer to a person that he found through a social media app.

Police said while the victim was at the Potomac Vista Apartments on Oct. 4, he was approached by the buyer of the laptop — identified as a suspect and possibly a juvenile — and a second man he did not recognize, now identified as another suspect.

Before the transaction to sell the laptop was completed, the buyer allegedly brandished a firearm toward the victim, according to police. The buyer then took the bag containing the laptop and ran away from the scene with the other suspect.

No injuries were reported in connection to the incident and no shots were fired during the encounter between the victim and the suspects, police said.

The Prince William Police Department has released the following descriptions of the two suspects:

A While male: Stands approximately 5-foot 7-inches tall and weighs about 150 to 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing a dark gray hooded sweatshirt, light gray sweatpants and light-colored sneakers.

A Black male: Stands approximately 5-foot 7-inches tall and weighs about 150 to 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing a dark-colored gator-style mask, a black hooded sweatshirt and dark-colored sweatpants

Anyone who may have information regarding these two suspects’ whereabouts is asked to call Prince William Police at 703-792-5123.