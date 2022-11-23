PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A 19-year-old man is being treated at a hospital after police say he was hit by an SUV on Sudley Road while running from officers in the Manassas area of Prince William County.

According to the Prince William County Police Department, officers were investigating a report of a larceny from a local business on the evening of Tuesday, Nov. 22 when they saw a man matching the description of the suspect on the 8400 block of Rixlew Lane.

When the officers approached the man, he ran away from them towards Sudley Road. The man ran across the eastbound lanes of Sudley Road and while on his way across the westbound lanes, he was hit by a 2012 Infiniti QX65.

The man was flown to a local hospital, where he is being treated for injuries considered non-life-threatening. The driver of the SUV stayed at the scene.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Prince William Police at 703-792-6650.