LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Leesburg Police Department has announced that it has added a 2-year-old Belgian Malinois to its ranks — and are asking for input from the public as they decide on his name.

According to the department, the K-9’s prospective names have been narrowed down to three final choices — Lucky, Rocky and Riley (in memory of Sherry Riley, a Leesburg Police dispatcher who died earlier this year).

Photo: Leesburg Police

The link to the survey can be found here, it will be open until Thursday, Sept. 1 at noon.

The young K-9 will go through training for patrol as well as explosive ordinance detection and will be assigned to the Field Operations Division upon completion.