Anyone who recognizes the man pictured is asked to call Leesburg Police Det. Hill at 703-771-4500. (Photo: Leesburg Police)

LEESBURG, Va. (WRIC) — The Leesburg Police Department is asking for help identifying and locating a fraud suspect who they say stole approximately $70,000 from two victims.

According to police, on Dec. 8, one of the victims reported that her identity and her husband’s identity had been stolen and that money had been withdrawn from their Navy Federal Credit Union (NFCU) bank account.

Anyone who recognizes the man pictured is asked to call Leesburg Police Det. Hill at 703-771-4500. (Photo: Leesburg Police)

Investigators went to an NFCU branch in Chesapeake, where the money was found to have been withdrawn from, and determined that a female suspect used a fake ID card to pose as the female victim and withdraw $30,000 on Nov. 26, 2022.

About two weeks later, on Dec. 8, an unknown male suspect went into the same branch and used a fake ID card to pose as the male victim and withdraw $40,000.

The female suspect has been identified as 39-year-old Crystal Taylor and arrested. Taylor has been charged with credit card theft, credit card forgery, credit card fraud and identity theft.

Police are asking for help identifying and locating the male suspect, anyone who recognizes him or has information related to his whereabouts is asked to call Leesburg Police Det. Hill at 703-771-4500.