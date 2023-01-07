LEESBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Police in Leesburg are asking for help identifying and locating the suspect of a theft from a 7-Eleven convenience store.

According to the Leesburg Police Department, at around 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 4, the person pictured went into the 7-Eleven at 503 South King Street, climbed on top of the counter and took five lottery tickets before leaving the store without paying.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has information related to this incident is asked to call Leesburg Police at 703-771-4500.