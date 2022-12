LEESBURG, Va. (WRIC) — The Leesburg Police Department is asking for help identifying and locating the suspect of a robbery at a 7-Eleven.

According to police, just before 1 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3, the person pictured walked into the 7-Eleven at 110 Dry Mill Road SW and demanded money from the clerk. They then took money and items before running out of the store.

Anyone who recognizes the person pictured or has information related to this incident is asked to call Det. Kadric at 703-771-4500.