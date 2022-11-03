Leesburg Police say the man pictured walked into a 7-Eleven on Dry Mill Road SW on Saturday, Oct. 29 and took a wallet that had been left behind in his pocket. (Photo: Leesburg Police)

UPDATE: According to Leesburg Police, the man has been identified.

LEESBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Police in Leesburg are asking for help identifying and locating a man who they say stole a woman’s wallet at a 7-Eleven.

According to the Leesburg Police Department, the man pictured walked into the 7-Eleven on the 100 block of Dry Mill Road Southwest on Saturday, Oct. 29. He was then seen by security cameras taking a wallet that had been left behind by someone else and putting it in his pocket.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has information related to this incident is asked to call Leesburg Police at 703-771-4500.