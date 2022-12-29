LEESBURG, Va. (WRIC) — The Leesburg Police Department is asking for help identifying and locating the suspect of a commercial burglary.

According to police, just after 2 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 29, officers responded to Tobacco King, located at 345 East Market Street, for a report of a burglary.

It was determined that the suspect shattered the business’s glass door and took an undetermined amount of merchandise. He left the area before the responding officers were dispatched.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has information related to this incident is asked to call Leesburg Police at 703-443-8477.